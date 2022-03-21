"I didn't have closure" - The Undertaker reveals he declined WWE's Hall of Fame offer a few years ago

WWE icon and soon-to-be Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed that he declined an offer from WWE a few years ago to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic individuals in the world of wrestling and entertainment. The Phenom's entrance and appearance is known to the world over, and on Friday, April 1, The Deadman will take his well-earned spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

However, in a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, Taker revealed that he turned down WWE's offer to go into the hall of fame a few years ago. He felt he needed closure in the ring before deciding to end his career.

"I got a call and this was the second call that I got. I was approached a few years earlier and, and, you know, they wanted to induct me then but I wasn't. I didn't have closure yet and I was still, I still figured I was gonna work a couple more times so I didn't, so I passed. And when, when Vince called me this time, as you know it, I said, yeah." [21:45 to 22:17]

Taker's initial refusal to be inducted into the Hall of Fame further highlights his mindset both in and out of the ring. The Deadman wanted to end his iconic wrestling career on his terms, not anyone else's.

The Undertaker says his Hall of Fame induction is going to be 'interesting'

Although The Undertaker's in-ring career has seemingly come to an end, fans are still hotly anticipating seeing their hero at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

Taker is excited to see the fans again as his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 took place behind closed doors as the pandemic had just begun.

"You know, the Hall of Fame is going to be, you know, when I retired, we were still in the middle of Covid so, there was nobody there, you know, they did an amazing production for me, but there were no fans there. You know, they were there were only employees and people that I had personally invited. So that one wasn't as difficult as what the Hall of Fame is gonna be. I mean that's gonna be it's gonna be interesting." [21:01 to 21:25]

Are you excited to see the Undertaker being inducted into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments!

