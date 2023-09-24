"I would come out of retirement for them" - Former WWE personality names Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as dream opponents

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are regarded as WWE's first power couple when they first came together on-screen during the Attitude Era. Recently, former announcer and wrestler Brandi Rhodes spoke about stepping out of retirement for a mixed tag team match against The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess.

Last year, Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling after The American Nightmare lost the TNT Title Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. While Brandi quietly retired from pro wrestling following her departure from AEW, Cody returned to WWE and faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

During their time away, the duo was often seen as a power couple similar to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in their prime. Speaking on Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes talked about who she would like to face with Cody Rhodes in a dream mixed tag team match.

"Stephanie and Triple H. 100%. I would come out of retirement for them in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old and you'll would have to sit through that and just let it happen and I know it would be great but just let it happen if it does. (From 24:25 to 24:45)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 34

In 2018, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H continued to play the roles of authority figures on the red brand. Later, the duo announced the signing of Ronda Rousey, who appeared after the first Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

The duo persuaded her to sign a contract with WWE and join Monday Night RAW. However, Kurt Angle, who was the General Manager of the red brand at the time, revealed Hunter and McMahon's true intentions.

This led to the duo bringing her into the company, and then the two attacked the Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Olympic Gold Medalist. Rousey and Angle didn't let it go, and they challenged them to a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania.

The team of Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle faced the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, which was also the debut of the Baddest Woman on the planet. Ultimately, Angle and Rousey won the match after McMahon tapped out.

