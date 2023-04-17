"I won't be coming to RAW" - Former Champion refuses to attend tonight's WWE show following last week's assault

Last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch was assaulted by Trish Stratus after she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships. It has since been revealed that Stratus will be on RAW tonight in Little Rock, Arkansas, to explain her actions.

Stratus replaced Lita as Lynch's tag team partner after the Extreme Diva was attacked backstage. The Hall of Famer and The Man lost their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan after the latter pinned Stratus. The Canadian star then attacked Lynch and then hit her with a Chick Kick.

Ahead of the show, Lynch has made it clear that she won't be part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

"I won't be coming to Raw today," Lynch tweeted.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won't be coming to Raw today.

It's clear that Becky Lynch isn't here to listen to the reason for Stratus' actions after she cost her the Championship and then assaulted her. Many fans believed that Lynch would be part of tonight's show and could push for answers from the Hall of Famer, but the company could be pushing the feud into Backlash instead.

It could also be a ploy that Lynch claims she isn't at RAW and will then show up mid-way through Stratus' promo looking to get even with the woman that she once idolized.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what Stratus' reasons are for turning on the woman who handed her a return and a WrestleMania match earlier this month.

Who was behind the assault on Lita from last week's WWE RAW?

One thing that may be revealed tonight on RAW is who attacked Lita. The WWE Hall of Famer was found in the backstage area by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before their match, but no attacker was identified.

There are rumors that Stratus was also behind the assault on her best friend since it allowed her to step in and execute her plan on Becky Lynch.

Do you think Trish Stratus attacked Lita as well as Lynch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

