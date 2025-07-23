"I am coming out of retirement" - WWE veteran makes shocking statement; takes hilarious shot at Goldberg (Exclusive)

WWE has often brought back veteran stars for a final retirement match, Goldberg being the latest example. Another veteran is apparently considering coming out of retirement, although his comment appeared to be made in a humorous tone.

Goldberg recently had what appears to be his final match in WWE, facing Gunther in a singles bout at SNME. While the fight was entertaining and Da Man certainly held his ground, the Ring General ultimately triumphed and retained his World Heavyweight Championship.

Furthermore, The Undertaker has also been teasing a return to the ring, causing much buzz in the pro-wrestling world. All this has apparently prompted veteran Dutch Mantell to jokingly claim that he will be coming out of retirement. Speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, he said:

"Hey, I am coming out of retirement myself." [5:16 onwards]

Dutch Mantell boasts a wealth of experience in the ring, having worked in the industry for decades. However, at 75 years of age, it is highly unlikely that he will be stepping back inside the squared circle under any circumstances.

