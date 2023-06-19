"I complained about the name" – Released WWE talent says she knocked on Vince McMahon's door

While some WWE stars have a say in their on-screen character's presentation, others are simply given a name without any consultation. In a recent interview, Caryn Mower opened up about the time she knocked on Vince McMahon's door to complain about the name she was assigned in 2000.

Mower, better known to WWE fans as Muffy, debuted on television as Stephanie McMahon's kayfabe personal trainer. She appeared alongside Vince McMahon's daughter on the April 13, 2000, episode of SmackDown and the April 16, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat. Shortly thereafter, WWE's higher-ups nixed her heel gimmick.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mower said she was named Muffy after WWE officials requested an email with some information about her background:

"I basically wrote them, 'I was an aerobic instructor, this, that, blah, blah, blah.' I guess Vince McMahon said, 'Well, you'll be a great Muffy.' I guess that's the name they gave me, Muffy, for an aerobic instructor, whatever it was, and I wasn't happy with it. I wasn't happy with the name, and I think that's why they got rid of me, because I complained about the name. I really do believe that." [16:35 – 16:59]

Mower added that Vince McMahon always seemed a nice man, but she never had any direct contact with the WWE Executive Chairman.

What happened when Caryn Mower knocked on Vince McMahon's door in WWE

Before joining the main roster, Caryn Mower worked under the name Carnidge in Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW). She was introduced to the business by UPW owner Rick Bassman.

Mower wanted to speak to Vince McMahon about possibly changing her name, but she was not able to have a meeting with her former boss:

"I knocked on Vince McMahon's door and I remember Triple H answering the door and saying, 'What do you want?' and I said, 'I wanna talk to Vince McMahon.' And after that they said, 'Okay,' and I didn't talk to him, and then later down the line I was able to explain that I was very unhappy with my name, and then about six months later they wanted to release me." [17:35 – 18:00]

Mower went on to achieve success as a stunt double in films and television shows. She has worked on several notable projects, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

