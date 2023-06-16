Vince McMahon met a top name at WWE headquarters

Vince McMahon recently met a top name at WWE headquarters. Rick Bassman is widely regarded as one of the top talent agents in professional wrestling.

He is credited with bringing legends such as Sting and The Ultimate Warrior into the professional wrestling business. Bassman also owned and operated Ultimate Pro Wrestling from 1999 to 2007, promoting stars such as John Cena, Samoa Joe, and Heidenreich. Needless to say, he is a big name in the world of professional wrestling.

Bassman recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Vince McMahon at WWE Headquarters with the caption that Referred to Vince as "longtime friend and colleague." PWInsider confirmed that Bassman had a meeting with the Executive Chairman. However, the nature of the meeting is still unknown. The two men could've met to discuss business, or maybe they were catching up.

Vince McMahon once asked Paul Heyman for a favor ahead of his WWE debut

Although Vince McMahon is known to be a ruthless businessman, he can sometimes be quite compassionate. One of those instances of his compassion was when he offered his once competitor Paul Heyman a job in the WWE after ECW went bankrupt.

However, Vince McMahon asked for a small favor in return. Speaking on the Tetragrammaton podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that Vince invited him to do commentary even though he previously mentioned that he didn't want an on-screen role.

"I get a call from Vince on a Tuesday and he says, ‘Are you aware that Jerry Lawler quit last night?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. I heard the whole story. I’m sorry to hear that’ and says, ‘Well I’m gonna need a little bit of a favor from you’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m not really in a position to turn down a favor from you in this moment. My company’s gone. I’m entering bankruptcy and you’re offering me a lifeline in life. So the answer to the favor is yes. Now please tell me what I’m doing,’" said Heyman.

Heyman continued:

"And he says, ‘Need you to start on commentary next Monday night’ and I’m like, oh my God. I’m back on television. That’s exactly where I don’t wanna be and then of course I realized, well, I get to play with Jim Ross a little bit. I always liked being Jim Ross’ color commentator and you know, if I’m gonna have to do anything in the public eye anymore, replacing Jerry Lawler on Raw is not a bad way to debut." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Vince's decision to put Heyman on commentary was brilliant, which could've been the catalyst for the Heyman we see today.

