Details on Vince McMahon asking Bloodline member a favor ahead of WWE debut

Vince McMahon once asked a Bloodline member a favor before his WWE debut.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in professional wrestling. He is one of the best talkers on the microphone and is so good at telling a story. Before working for WWE, Paul Heyman was in charge of ECW.

Although the company had a loyal fanbase, it was plagued by numerous financial problems, forcing it into bankruptcy. As a result, Paul Heyman also filed for personal bankruptcy. During this time, Vince McMahon offered him a job in WWE, which the latter accepted. However, before his debut, Vince McMahon asked him for a favor.

Speaking on the Tetragrammaton podcast, Paul Heyman mentioned that Vince asked him to replace Jerry Lawler as a color commentator despite him telling Vince that he didn't want to be on television. Vince asked the favor since Lawler quit the company.

"I came to WWE and my first thing I said to Vince [McMahon] in coming in the door was, ‘I don’t wanna be on television.' [...] I get a call from Vince on a Tuesday and he says, ‘Are you aware that Jerry Lawler quit last night?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. I heard the whole story. I’m sorry to hear that’ and says, ‘Well I’m gonna need a little bit of a favor from you’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m not really in a position to turn down a favor from you in this moment. My company’s gone. I’m entering bankruptcy and you’re offering me a lifeline in life. So the answer to the favor is yes. Now please tell me what I’m doing’"

Heyman continued:

"And he says, ‘Need you to start on commentary next Monday night’ and I’m like, oh my God. I’m back on television. That’s exactly where I don’t wanna be and then of course I realized, well, I get to play with Jim Ross a little bit. I always liked being Jim Ross’ color commentator and you know, if I’m gonna have to do anything in the public eye anymore, replacing Jerry Lawler on Raw is not a bad way to debut." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Eric Bischoff said that Vince McMahon went out on his terms with WWE sale

One of the biggest news stories of this year was WWE's sale to Endeavor which is also the parent company of the UFC. The news made headlines for several weeks, sending the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Over the weeks, many wrestlers and pundits have weighed in on the sale. Recently, Eric Bischoff was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he was asked about the sale. According to Bischoff, the sale was Vince's way of going out on his terms.

“When the endeavor deal happened it was like ok, this is Vince McMahon going out on his own terms. That’s what this is, Vince’s involvement in the business there was no way he was going to let anybody push him out of his own business that was my opinion. And now what I’m seeing, my interoperation of it is this is Vince writing the end of his own story.”

Check out the full interview below:

Although Vince McMahon has sold the company to Endeavor, it's hard to believe that he will ever leave the company since he helped make it the global juggernaut it is today.

Do you think WWE made the right decision by selling to Endeavor? Sound off in the comments section.

