WWE's sale "is Vince McMahon going out on his own terms", according to Hall of Famer

Last April, it was announced that WWE would be sold to Endeavor. At the front and center of the deal was Vince McMahon, who had been out of the public eye since July 2022.

Vince left his role as head of creative last summer as it was reported that he allegedly sent hush money to various individuals to silence his affairs. However, since the start of the year and with the sale of the company now confirmed, the 77-year-old is back in the board room.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opined that the sale is Vince's chance to leave the business in his own way.

“When the endeavor deal happened it was like ok, this is Vince McMahon going out on his own terms. That’s what this is, Vince’s involvement in the business there was no way he was going to let anybody push him out of his own business that was my opinion. And now what I’m seeing, my interoperation of it is this is Vince writing the end of his own story.” [3:46 - 4:09]

Check out the full interview below:

Even though Vince McMahon has returned to the company's board, the creative responsibilities are seemingly still firmly under the leadership of his son-in-law, Triple H.

Vince McMahon and WWE may be about to strike a new deal with another big company

Yesterday it was reported that the company is in the process of negotiating its TV and broadcasting rights with multiple names.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE is very interested in potentially striking up a deal with Disney.

"Regarding the TV rights negotiations, there is big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership. Not to say the other parties involved aren’t enticing, but Disney is viewed as a win-win if that’s ultimately the decision," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Given the success of both companies over the years as well as the opportunity for WWE to potentially be streamed on Disney Plus, the possibilities of a deal seem endless.

What was your reaction to WWE's sale and Vince McMahon's? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Ariel Helwani and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes