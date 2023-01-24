"I was completely naked underneath" – Mandy Rose takes a shot at WWE following her release

After reportedly being let go by WWE late last year for posting risqué photos on FanTime, Mandy Rose has responded to the claims in a recent interview.

Prior to being let go by the company on December 14th, 2022, Mandy went through the best spell of her career as the leader of the stable Toxic Attraction, whilst also holding the NXT Women's Championship for an unbelievable 413 days.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the 32-year-old stated that she was not told that her racy images on the video fan service FanTime were the main reason behind her firing.

"I wasn’t told about racy images, I wasn’t told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform."

Rose also took a shot at WWE, as they were ok with her posting a photo on her social media account earlier last year, which had her fully nude, only to be covered up by the two championships she held at the time.

"What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?" H/T New York Post

During her run in NXT, Mandy Rose revitalized her wrestling career, after many thought that it was over as well as also helping with the rise of her Toxic Attraction teammates in the form of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

What is next for Mandy Rose?

Despite no longer working for WWE, the former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion's financial and personal future looks very bright.

Continuing to speak with the New York Post, Mandy Rose spoke about her time in WWE as well as what was next for her down the line.

"I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both?” She added: “At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true." H/T New York Post

Another major milestone on the horizon for Rose is her wedding, as she is engaged to former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli, and Mandy recently announced on an Instagram story that they will most likely tie the knot in 2024.

