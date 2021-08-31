"I was so concerned" - Vince Russo reacts to Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair's RAW match going off the rails (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax grabbed all the headlines on RAW after seemingly getting into a shoot fight during their non-title match.

Vince Russo reacted to the controversial incident during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show and, right off the bat, the former WWE writer labeled the women's match a complete trainwreck.

Russo, however, admitted that he was legitimately concerned about Charlotte Flair's well-being after she was clumsily dropped on her head by Jax. Russo rewatched the spot a few more times, and thankfully for Charlotte, she got her head up in the nick of time and avoided suffering a potential neck injury.

Nia Jax's added momentum didn't help Charlotte Flair's cause, as Russo noted that the Queen had very little time to reposition her head before taking the hard bump.

Vince was critical of the match's overall sloppiness, and the only positive takeaway was that both superstars walked away without sustaining any severe damage.

"I was so concerned. Her head smacked the mat at the end of this, but I watched it a couple of times, and it looked like she was able. Bro, when you are whipping somebody's body to the ground with that force, and you have a split second. Do you know how difficult it is to get your head up? I mean, she whipped her. I mean, you've got one second to do this before your brain is fried, bro. This was real, real, sloppy," stated Vince Russo.

Vince Russo didn't ease off on the criticism towards the sloppy RAW match

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair quickly lost the plot in the match, which descended into an awkward exchange of stiff punches.

Vince Russo thoroughly disliked the shoddy contest and was legitimately confused when he saw both wrestlers find their mark with a series of untidy punches.

"Bro, this was probably the best thing on the night," Russo continued, "Nia and Charlotte because this was an absolute trainwreck. You didn't know when they were really beating the crap out of each other and when they were working. It was sloppy as could be. I'm sure there were a couple of stiff rounds in there, but, man!"

There is still no backstage information regarding what really happened between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax that resulted in one of the worst RAW matches of the year.

Did Flair and Jax attempt to work a shoot fight and end up getting it horribly wrong? Dave Meltzer has heard people suggesting that the original plan might have always been to have a match to be presented as a real brawl.

Backstage details regarding the now-infamous RAW match should be available soon, so stay tuned! In the meantime, share your thoughts on what could have possibly led to Flair and Jax's bout going off the rails.

