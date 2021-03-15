"I was considering retiring" - Ember Moon posts emotional message to WWE Universe following NXT Women's Tag Title win

Ember Moon's WWE career has been quite the roller coaster ride for The War Goddess. But the obstacles she has faced throughout her career only made her NXT Women's Tag Team Championship victory even more rewarding. Still, a short time ago, she considered leaving WWE entirely.

Just days after she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, Ember Moon posted an emotional message on her Instagram page. In the post, Moon surprisingly revealed that a year ago, she considered retiring from the business.

One year ago, Moon was dealing with a severe ankle injury. Her future as an active competitor was up in the air, so it's not surprising that she considered retirement. In the post, she also notes that before her win on NXT, she hadn't held a title in nearly three years.

Moon went on to describe her relationship with her tag team partner, Shotzi Blackheart, and called her a sister. Based on Moon's comments, their teamwork echoes their friendship in real life.

Ember Moon has found her home in WWE NXT

Ember Moon, much like Finn Balor, had a lackluster run on the main roster. While both stars had their fair share of success, injuries derailed their momentum. Eventually, both Moon and Balor lost their spots on RAW and SmackDown.

Balor proved that his move back to NXT was for the best, as he reclaimed the NXT Championship a few months after his return. Ember Moon is following The Prince's footsteps by letting the WWE Universe know that you can, in fact, go home again.

Ember Moon's future on NXT looks as bright as ever, so the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see what's next for The War Goddess.

