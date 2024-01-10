"I wasn't crazy about it" - Former WWE star looks back at his hilarious segment with The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shawn Stasiak recently spoke about working with The Rock in 2001.

The Rock returned to RAW: Day 1 last Monday and had a confrontation with Jinder Mahal. The entire angle reminded Stasiak of his run-in with The People's Champ in 2001. Rocky had laid out an open challenge for the WCW World Championship, and Stasiak answered. He charged at the champion, but the latter quickly threw him out of the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stasiak recalled his spot during the post-9/11 episode of SmackDown. The former WWE star mentioned that he wasn't too happy with the angle, but he enjoyed putting on a show for the fans in attendance. He felt glad he could help people enjoy a light moment on screen during those grim times.

"I loved the segment that I did with the Rock from 22-plus years ago. I got to work with The Rock, and I also got to play a character role that was, yes, the comical relief of the show. Maybe I wasn't crazy about it. To be part of that special night, to be able to put smiles on faces, to be able to make people laugh for a moment during my segment. Then I did my job, I played my role. That is just the parallel, the connection I made on this Monday Night." [2:26 - 3:00]

Shawn Stasiak enjoyed The Rock's segment with Jinder Mahal

During the same conversation, Stasiak mentioned that he enjoyed the exchange between Rocky and Jinder Mahal on RAW Day 1. He felt that it was an emotionally charged segment that brought some truths to the forefront:

"It was very patriotic. And because of the political climate of this country, there's a lot of tension, a lot of divisiveness, just politically. The things that Jinder was commenting on, I think a lot of people might even agree with that to an extent. It was a little harsh. He was playing his character. Being a heel, he did a great job," said Stasiak.

The former WWE star also praised Mahal for doing a great job with his character work.

