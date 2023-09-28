"I could create something special with" - Popular WWE Superstar names Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio as dream opponents

Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio are currently involved in notable storylines on the main roster. WWE NXT star Ilja Dragunov recently expressed interest in facing all three men.

Dragunov is regarded as one of the toughest men in professional wrestling. The former NXT UK Champion is currently feuding with Carmelo Hayes and will challenge for the NXT Championship at No Mercy.

In a recent interview with Under The Ring, Dragunov stated that superstars like Nakamura and Rollins have an artistic way of expressing themselves.

"This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent. So, I think there's so many people I could create something special with," he said. "One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people. You see how over he is and how much attention he gets," said Dragunov.

The 29-year-old is also interested in a match against the reigning WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio.

"As long as the chance is still there, maybe with one of the people who have been the first I have been watching, like Rey Mysterio, for example," Dragunov added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ilja Dragunov wants to face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Ilja Dragunov wants to face his long-term rival Gunther in a match at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, Dragunov claimed it was his destiny to face The Ring General at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He briefly talked about the WWE Intercontinental Champion pushing him to his limits.

“It must be Gunther. It must be him. There is no other choice. This is destiny, there is no other match that makes people feel this dimension of emotions that we both can produce, just because we're directly opposites. There is not one person that has taught me more, not one person that has pushed me more and there is no one person that I can have a better match with on such a high level as WrestleMania. It is impossible because we are the opposites, but we connect and it is something people have never seen before and can reinvent this," he said.

A win at the No Mercy Premium Live Event will mark Dragunov's second-ever championship victory.

Would you like to see Dragunov face Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

