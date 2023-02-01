“I could cry” - Logan Paul has a heartfelt reaction to latest venture

WWE Superstar and social media megastar Logan Paul recently sent a heartfelt tweet following his drink, Prime, becoming the official sports drink of UFC.

Paul made his surprise return to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. He performed the highlight reel moment of the match when he and Ricochet collided with each other from opposite ends of the ring.

Following his Royal Rumble appearance, Logan Paul began teasing a big UFC-related announcement that would drop at some point on January 31. True to his word, The Maverick took to social media to announce that his Prime Hydration drink is now the official sports drink of the UFC.

He followed the announcement with another tweet that had an image of him holding a bottle of Prime in his hands with a heartfelt caption

"I could cry lol @ufc," Logan Paul said in a tweet.

Did WWE reveal Logan Paul's WrestleMania opponent at the Royal Rumble?

In one of the most shocking moments of the Men's Royal Rumble match, Logan Paul eliminated Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the match before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes a couple of minutes later.

The elimination raised a lot of eyebrows, and some fans started speculating right away. WWE seemingly hinted on Monday night on RAW that this was part of a grander plan for both men on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Following his victory over Chad Gable, Rollins was interviewed backstage at RAW by Cathy Kelley, but the mood quickly changed when Paul's name was brought up.

Rollins' happy demeanor turned to one of disgust as he excused himself from the interview. At this point, it seems that a match between Rollins and Paul is in the works for WrestleMania 39 this April.

Seth Rollins has his sights set on dethroning United States Champion Austin Theory after entering the Elimination Chamber match for the title at the event.

It remains to be how a potential match between The Visionary and The Maverick will pan out in the coming weeks.

