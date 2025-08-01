"I was crying so much" - Jade Cargill reveals real reason she took a break from WWE after getting attacked by Naomi last year

Jade Cargill went on a hiatus before Survivor Series last year and made a surprise return to WWE at Elimination Chamber. She finally disclosed why she was gone for several months.

The Storm was set to compete in the Women's WarGames match, but was written off TV after getting attacked by Naomi backstage on the November 22 episode of SmackDown. There were mixed reports regarding her absence.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Podcast, Jade Cargill clarified that she was out of action because she was legitimately injured at the time. She said she missed the fans a lot.

"When I was out, everybody thinks I was training and I was out with an injury. Like, I was legit out with an injury. And I was crying so much because I missed it. I wanted to go back out there, but I couldn't because I just couldn't. And fans don't understand, and I'm trying to get back there for them. I'm like, I want to get back there not just for myself but for them. I want to prove to them what I can do. What I can do, I can do. So it was getting to me at that period," said Cargill. [5:34 - 6:06]

Jade Cargill called Tiffany Stratton a stereotypical champion

SummerSlam Night One will see The Buff Barbie Doll put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against The Storm. Jade is currently the #1 contender for the title because she won the Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions.

Cargill called Tiffany Stratton a stereotypical champion during the same interview:

"I think she's great, but she's not Jade Cargill. I think she's your stereotypical champion. I think that she's what they expect, and I'm what they can't control," said Cargill. [0:29 - 0:40]

Jade already won the Queen of the Ring crown, so it'll be interesting to see whether she leaves SummerSlam with another gold.

