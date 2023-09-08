"I'd break a man's back" - 35-year-old superstar sends hilarious message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Raquel Rodriguez on next week's edition of the red brand. She successfully defended the title against Rodriguez at Payback after Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match. Mysterio will be barred from ringside in the rematch for the Women's World Championship next Monday night.

The Eradicator has become one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster and has a very unique way of pinning her opponents. A wrestling fan suggested that Bronson Reed use the pin technique today on social media, and the big man issued a hilarious claim that he would break someone's back if he tried it. Reed tagged Ripley as well in the post seen below.

"I'd break a man's back @RheaRipley_WWE," Reed posted.

Rhea Ripley reveals WWE Superstar she'd like to face at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she would like to face Becky Lynch at next year's WWE WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

Lynch and Ripley have hinted at a match in the past, and there is little doubt that it could headline WrestleMania in the future. Ahead of her Women's World Championship defense against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle on September 8th, The Judgment Day member spoke with Alan Jose John of India Today. During the interview, she praised Becky Lynch and said that she is going to go down in history as one of the best to ever do it.

"I expect a huge challenge from The Man, Becky. She has definitely made a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," Ripley said.

The 26-year-old superstar added that she would invite the challenge of facing Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year.

"And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge." [H/T - India Today]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion thus far. Only time will tell if a dream match between Ripley and Lynch will take place at WWE WrestleMania 40.

