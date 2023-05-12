"I'd have called them Drizzling Sh**s" - Kevin Owens called out for lying by former WWE personality

Long before he came to WWE, Kevin Owens was making headlines in pro wrestling for his performances as Kevin Steen. Given his extensive experience in the industry, he had the chance to interact with several wrestling personalities and has shared some of his stories from that time on several podcasts.

One story he shared about Jim Cornette recently came to light, with the former WWE personality objecting to the claims.

Owens wrestled around the world before signing with WWE. For a period of his career, he was signed with Ring of Honor. In an old podcast, he shared his experience there. He said that he wanted to be known as The Antichrist as his wrestling character. According to him, Cornette objected and instead proposed that he be called "Mr. Evil."

wrestling maniac @realGtsmaniac I like @FightOwensFight and I like @TheJimCornette but until Jim confirms this story himself I have to call BS that does not sound like something he would pitch that sounds like something he would call lazy booking I like @FightOwensFight and I like @TheJimCornette but until Jim confirms this story himself I have to call BS that does not sound like something he would pitch that sounds like something he would call lazy booking https://t.co/qcGUXEdRI3

Cornette, on seeing the clip, was apparently, quite angry. He took to Twitter to say that the WWE Tag Team Champion was lying.

He said that had never been the case, and instead, it was natural that Kevin Owens could not be called The Antichrist on TV. He said that it had not been his call. He added that he had not suggested that Owens be called Mr. Evil and instead had only thought that Owens' faction could be called EVIL. This was as he had seen 'EVIL' tattooed on Owens' arm.

He added he would have called the group "Drizzling Sh**s."

"Only BS is ALMOST everything. Couldn't call himself the AntiChrist on Sinclair TV, not my call. I asked Delirious what Steen wanted to call his GROUP of stooges--he had no idea. I said "What about EVIL" cause he had that TATTOED ON HIS ARM. I'd have called them Drizzling Sh**s."

Despite The Antichrist never coming to fruition, Owens enjoyed a great run in ROH and was the world champion there.

Kevin Owens is currently enjoying wins on WWE TV

Following the WWE Draft, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have finally been separated from The Bloodline.

Immediately after the Draft, they also secured an impressive win on RAW this week. They battled Imperium and put away Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to get the win. The duo also successfully defended their title against The Usos on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if they enter a feud with Imperium when Gunther shows up.

What do you think of Jim Cornette's proposed name for Kevin Owens' group? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes