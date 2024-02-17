"I’d cry so bad and ask for my release"- WWE Universe majorly disappointed with 33-year-old star's current run

WWE has been firing on all cylinders lately with the fans majorly behind Triple H's creative direction.

However, many members of the WWE Universe are not impressed with Zelina Vega's booking and expressed their frustration on social media after the star lost another match on SmackDown.

The 33-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. While she was released from her contract in 2020, she returned to the company just eight months later. While she was mostly a manager during her first stint, Zelina has been an active in-ring performer since returning in 2021.

The Latino World Order member was in action on SmackDown last night where she took on Tiffany Stratton in the Women's Elimination Chamber qualification match. While Tiffany was competing in just her second match on the main roster, she still managed to defeat Vega, thanks to a little assistance from Legado del Fantasma who were in the crowd.

The loss means Zelina Vega continued her losing streak as she has not won a match on TV programming since August last year. The star's fans were also left disappointed with the company constantly using her as a stepping stone for others.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

WWE veteran commented on scary SmackDown botch involving Zelina Vega and Tiffany Stratton

Zelina Vega and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a scary botch on WWE SmackDown last night that saw the latter's knees seeingly crash into Vega's ribs during the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the incident during his latest appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk. The former WWE manager had a word of advice for both stars:

"I didn't see her grabbing; I thought I would see her grabbing... Well, she needs to learn to do that a little better, or Zelina Vega needs to know how to adjust if she sees she is coming down short. Just move in a little bit. It won't take many of those to get her to do that."

Dutch also noted that all talents should spend time in the ring before shows to review difficult moves:

"I would say when they go out there before the show goes on air and they're going through that, I think we need to give her some crash pads and let her draw somebody out there and say, 'Land right here.' [...] You can get it right here, straight across the nose; the nose is broken, and you'd be out for a month or six weeks."

Check out the entire video below:

Tiffany Stratton has now reserved her place in the Women's Elimination match at WWE's upcoming ple. She will be joined by Becky Lynch, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan. The final spot will be filled on RAW next week.