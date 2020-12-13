Create
"I'd expect Roman Reigns to go out there and humble him" - Booker T makes a bold claim about possible Roman Reigns vs Goldberg match

Booker T comments on a possible Reigns-Goldberg match
Modified 13 Dec 2020, 21:05 IST
Goldberg was a guest on WWE's The Bump last week and was asked about a possible match against Roman Reigns. Goldberg teased a match with Reigns, saying, "So Roman, it’s coming, and I’m coming for you”. Reigns replied that only he chooses who was next for him.

WrestleTalk had also reported last week that Goldberg was one of WWE's possible options as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent.

Booker T on a possible Roman Reigns and Goldberg match

WWE legend Booker T was asked about a possible WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg on the latest edition of his podcast. Booker T said that Reigns versus Goldberg would be a marquee match-up that fans would definitely want to see. The Hall of Famer also said that he could see Reigns humbling Goldberg in the match:

"I'm down for anything if it's right. My thing is this, he's one of those guys kind of like Mike Tyson right now, guy that's been around a long time, past his prime, and if he jumped in there with Roman Reigns I'd expect Roman Reigns to go out there and humble him. And that's the way it should go if he actually wants to take that route. Am I knocking him or anything? No I'm talking from a promoter's perspective only. Could it be something special? Yes, because what we got right there guys is two grown a** men. And that right there - just a marquee - with Roman on one side and Goldberg on the other. It's going to sell. People are going to want to see it. Spear vs spear. We got something here."
Booker T also said that this match would be about passing the torch to the current generation of stars, before he praised Roman Reigns as the most believeable guy in pro wrestling right now:

"There again, me personally, I'm all about passing the torch and Roman Reigns right now... believability, Roman Reigns is right now the most believable guy in the business right now. You watch Roman, Roman is a throwback to how guys were back in the day."

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were originally slated to face each other earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania and ended up being replaced by Braun Strowman. Strowman beat Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Published 13 Dec 2020, 21:05 IST
Goldberg Roman Reigns
