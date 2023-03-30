"I'd be going to jail" Paul Heyman on what would happen if he was stopped for a DUI

Paul Heyman will be in Roman Reigns' corner this weekend when The Tribal Chief walks into possibly the biggest title defense of his career. The Special Counsel to Reigns was recently on the Out Of Character podcast, where he spoke about why he would be going to jail if he was ever pulled over for a DUI.

Paul Heyman has played an integral role in building Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Without Heyman, people might argue whether or not Reigns and The Bloodline could have accomplished what they have in the last couple of years.

During the interview, Out Of Character's Ryan Satin asked Paul Heyman about the things he wished he could do but couldn't. Heyman gave a pretty interesting answer to Satin's question. The Wiseman desired to do multiple activities, including playing the piano, juggling, and tap dancing.

Heyman narrated a hypothetical situation where if he was ever stopped for a DUI, he would be arrested due to his difficulty in walking a straight line.

"If I ever get pulled over for a DUI, I'm going to jail. Forget walking heel to toe. Everyone makes fun of the swagger, and originally, the swagger was kinda like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever and also to give the impression that this guy has really big ba**s the way that he walks. I walk that way anyway because I can barely walk a straight line."

Paul Heyman discussed his drinking habits

While speaking about the things he wished he was able to do, Paul Heyman talked about his drinking habits while explaining the reasons why he doesn't drink much anymore.

While speaking about the hypothetical DUI incident, The Wiseman told Ryan Satin that he doesn't have a drinking problem and doesn't abstain from it. Heyman doesn't drink as much now because he doesn't like the buzz, and it has too many calories for his body's metabolism to handle.

With the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Heyman will be focused solely on making sure his Tribal Chief exits WrestleMania with both belts.

