"I'd kick Roman's b*tt. He knows it" - 41-year-old former WWE Superstar has a message for Roman Reigns, reveals a major plan

Roman Reigns was recently put on notice by a former WWE Superstar, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. The star in question here is Jack Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger.

Hager worked for WWE until 2017. During his stint, he won the World Heavyweight Championship, which was his biggest accomplishment in the Stamford-based company. He is also a former United States and ECW Champion.

After departing WWE, Hager transitioned to the world of mixed martial arts, competing under Bellator MMA. He eventually signed with AEW in 2019, where he became a part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest signing, the AEW star mentioned that his initial plan was to return to WWE and face Reigns at WrestleMania.

"When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I'd kick Roman's b*tt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that," said Hager. [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Cornette gave his take on WWE setting up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of SmackDown, The Rock returned to WWE. This was his first appearance in four years.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated that Cody Rhodes could win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, which leads to Reigns vs. The Rock in a non-title match. Cornette said:

"What about this... Cody finally gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble and The Rock is there to police the - maybe even as a surprise. I'm saying don't kayfabe the biggest star in the world. Maybe he just comes out to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title but now it's Roman and Rock, one-on-one [at WrestleMania 40] to restore the dynasty... Rock can't win the title, so it can't be for the title. Unless they're gonna beat The Rock, which I think is f**king crazy."

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television for a while. It remains to be seen when WWE will finally confirm The Tribal Chief's return.

