"I'd like to beat Cody [Rhodes]" - Former WWE Champion drops bombshell statement at SummerSlam Kickoff Show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is scheduled for a massive match on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Ahead of Monday Night RAW, a former multi-time World Champion made a huge statement regarding The American Nightmare.
At WrestleMania 41, Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in Las Vegas. After a two-month hiatus, he made his in-ring comeback at Money in the Bank, joining forces with Jey Uso to secure a victory against Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team bout. Now, both The American Nightmare and The YEET Master have secured their spots in the King of the Ring Tournament semifinal and are set to collide on the upcoming edition of RAW. Meanwhile, Randy Orton advanced to the KOTR final by defeating Sami Zayn on this week's SmackDown.
At the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, The Viper made a bold claim and seemingly overlooked Jey Uso in the process. The former 14-time World Champion stated that he would like to go head-to-head with Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions in the final of the tournament and emerge victorious.
"I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena, beat John Cena, and get number 15 [World Championship] around my waist. Now, Jey Uso—he's another guy—[former] World Champion—he has proved himself; he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy that he gives you, the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma—everything about Jey just oozes talent. It's a very hard question to answer, but if I got to beat Jey or Cody [Rhodes], I'm going to go ahead and call it Cody," Orton said.
Cody Rhodes looked visibly upset on WWE SmackDown
The American Nightmare appeared on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Before he could utter a word on the microphone, Jey Uso came out.
Moments later, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton also joined them. Both The Apex Predator and The Great Liberator delivered impactful promos directed at their fellow superstars. However, Cody Rhodes did not get a chance to address the crowd, which left him visibly upset in the ring.
It remains to be seen if Rhodes can beat Uso to face Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
