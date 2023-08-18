"I’d like just 1" - WWE star's sad reaction to Charlotte Flair wanting to win 17 world titles

A WWE Superstar has reacted to Charlotte Flair's comments about wanting to hit 17 world title reigns.

Charlotte Flair is currently a 14-time world champion in WWE. She is regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of the promotion.

The Queen aims to hit 17 world title reigns somewhere down the line and surpass Ric Flair and John Cena's long-standing records. Flair recently opened up about the same, and her comments quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin noticed and responded with a sad tweet, stating that he would like to win a world title.

What did Charlotte Flair say about breaking Cena and her dad's records?

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion across multiple promotions. On the other hand, John Cena won all of his world titles within the WWE umbrella. Both legends are currently tied, and Charlotte may end up breaking their records.

Here's what she said while talking to New York Live:

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I'm definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it'll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all. Yeah.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Flair made her main roster debut in 2015, shortly after WrestleMania 31. She is one of the most decorated champions in the history of WWE. So far, she has won six RAW Women's Titles, seven SmackDown Women's Titles, two NXT Women's Titles, a Divas Title, and a Women's Tag Team Title with Asuka.

