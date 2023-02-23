"I'd make her special" - 61-year-old WWE veteran on Raquel Rodriguez's current status (Exclusive)

Despite being one of the most promising NXT call-ups on the WWE main roster, Raquel Rodriguez has lost some momentum on the road to WrestleMania. Vince Russo recently spoke about Rodriguez's current status on the roster and explained how he'd book the star if he were in charge of the writing team.

After impressing early on during her run on SmackDown in 2022, WWE has visibly taken a step back with Raquel Rodriguez's push as she most recently failed to win a high-profile Elimination Chamber match.

While speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer said that a performer like Raquel Rodriguez needed to be presented differently from the rest of the roster.

Vince Russo stated that he'd give Rodriguez the special treatment if he were the head writer; however, he revealed that other wrestlers would have to be sacrificed to get her over.

"I'd make her [Raquel Rodriguez] special. And again, this is what it's going to go back to. To make her special, you've got to eliminate some of these other people. I mean, you just have to. You can't shine a spotlight in a hundred different places, bro. And if that is one of the women I'm going to shine my spotlight on, then a spotlight is going to be shining. She is going to be on every single week," explained Russo. [From 06:52 to 07:16]

Vince Russo said that for Raquel Rodriguez to be perceived as a top superstar, WWE would first need to make some space on TV.

Every superstar, unfortunately, couldn't solely get the spotlight on themselves, and Russo felt crowding up the women's division was a mistake on the company's part.

"She [Raquel Rodriguez] is going to be represented every single week. She is going to be in a strong story. I am going to produce her. I am going to watch everything she does. But if she is one of 15, then she is going to come across as one of 15," said Russo. [From 07:17 - 07:31]

Alexa Bliss is one of 15 right now: Vince Russo reacts to WWE's oversaturated women's roster

The veteran continued highlighting the problems WWE presently faces with a locker room filled with superstars who aren't getting the deserved attention.

Instead of allowing many talents to get a spot on television, Vince Russo urged WWE to focus on making specific names bigger than they already are in the fans' eyes.

Russo briefly even spoke about Alexa Bliss' sluggish career trajectory and recent absence, as you can view below:

"I mean, gosh, come on, bro! Alexa Bliss is one of 15 right now! She wasn't on RAW last night. I don't even remember if she was on the week before. I mean, come on, guys, I don't understand why the number is so large of how many people I don't get it." [From 07:32 to 07:50]

What are your thoughts on how WWE manages its female stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

