"I'd do pretty much anything" - Former WWE Champion is not afraid to test out different things on television

To be in WWE, you need to have the ability to be creative and take risks with your character, as some wrestlers have shown.

While speaking at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt spoke about being creative to the point where he is not afraid to try new things that have not been attempted before in a wrestling ring.

" I think there's some people that like new concepts, and people who take risks and things, and then there's people that don't just because they don't. It's a sport to some, and it's a show to others. But I think the beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there's something for everyone. I've always kind of prided myslef on the fact that I've been willing to take risks and do things that no one's ever done."

He continued after this to clarify that taking risks and trying new things is fun for him to do.

"Becuase in my opion, if you're not willing to do that, then what are you doing here? It's about kind of leaving a legacy for me, and I'd do pretty much anything, especially if no one's ever done it before because I'd know that people would notice it. It's fun for me." (H/T WrestleZone)

Wyatt has been through many iterations of his character from debuting to a WWE audience on NXT as Husky Harris, to his 'Eater of Worlds' character leading the Wyatt Family, to the Face of Fear, to the Deleter of Worlds, to the Firefly Funhouse, to The Fiend, to his current persona.

What is next for Bray Wyatt after the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?

Bray Wyatt finally wrestled his first match since his return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event where he successfully defeated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, which was a spectacle in itself, and Wyatt made sure to have eerie glow-in-the-dark paint all over his body.

He continued to beat down Knight after the match before Uncle Howdy hit an elbow drop from high up onto Knight with the characters from the Firefly Funhouse watching over. However, there seems to be a twist coming as Howdy also showed himself to Alexa Bliss after her RAW Women's Championship match.

Could Uncle Howdy be pulling the strings as the lead guy to form a group under him with Bliss and Wyatt? Will the rumored match of Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy happen at Wrestlemania? Only time will tell.

