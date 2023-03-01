"I'd retire too if I was making all those movies" - 60-year-old star ready to return for WWE match against Batista (Exclusive)

It's been nearly four years since Batista competed in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. While The Animal seems content being retired, former WWE star The Warlord recently named the Hollywood star a dream opponent.

WWE fans will remember The Warlord from The Powers of Pain tag team as he and The Barbarian competed together for the company between 1988 and 1992. Warlord even had stints in WCW and NWA. Astonishingly enough, he continues to wrestle on the independent circuit.

While the 60-year-old veteran is yet to wrestle this year, he last stepped into the ring in November 2022 and wrestled alongside his partner as The Powers of Pain. The Warlord appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week and was asked who he'd like to face if he returned to WWE for another match.

While Terry Szopinski wasn't up to speed with the current product, he'd be ready to wrestle Batista any day of the week. Here's what the former WWE star told Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"I really don't know because I don't watch it too much these days anymore. I know there is one person from the past that I could, that I would like to wrestle again, umm, would be Batista. It would be Dave. I'd retire too if I was making all those movies [laughs]." (From 26:20 onwards)

The Warlord had freakish strength during his prime, and booking him against any powerhouse wrestler would make for a hard-hitting clash. A potential showdown against Sheamus was also mentioned on UnSKripted, and Warlord unsurprisingly liked the sound of the proposed match:

"That would be good [on a possible match against Sheamus]. That would be good; yes, it would!"

Does Batista have any intentions of returning for a WWE match?

The former WWE Champion's final match happened against his former mentor and Evolution stablemate, Triple H. The Game eventually emerged victorious after a visually brutal 25-minute affair.

The No Holds Barred Match looked like a perfect ending to Batista's successful career as he seemingly prioritized becoming a more prominent name in Hollywood. The 54-year-old has undoubtedly lived up to his promise in recent years and is presently one of the most popular actors in the world.

His role as Drax the Destroyer particularly got him mainstream recognition, and it's a shame that he won't be playing the character anymore following the final Guardians of The Galaxy movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Batista admitted that he had no plans on returning to the Marvel movie series and shared the same sentiments about a potential wrestling comeback.

The veteran star does not wish to tarnish the 'storybook ending' he experienced inside the squared circle, and you can check out exactly what he had to say right here.

