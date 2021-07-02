"I’d be totally lying if I said there wasn’t an itch" - Ted DiBiase Jr. on if he's retired from professional wrestling

With "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase returning to WWE television for NXT, some have wondered if his son, Ted DiBiase Jr., might return to the squared circle in the future.

Ted DiBiase Jr. was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what he's up to now. When asked if he believed he was officially retired from professional wrestling, DiBiase Jr. believed that he was...but the right scenario could change that.

“I’ll say yeah," Ted DiBiase Jr. began. "As of today I’ll say yes, but if somebody called me, I’d be totally lying if I said there wasn’t an itch. I can still go, I just like to keep doors open and don’t burn bridges. If you’re going to burn one then blow it up. My connection to that world, at times it’s like being married. Sometimes it’s this love-hate relationship. No it’s hard, but it’s such a deep rooted piece of who I am and what I come from being a 3rd generation wrestler. My grandfather and grandmother were wrestlers, then my father so you know. I leave that door open, but it would have to be the right scenario for me to get in the ring again.”

How Ted Dibiase Jr. could return to professional wrestling

If Ted DiBiase Jr. decided to return to professional wrestling in 2021, there would be plenty for him to do.

In WWE NXT, for example, he could get involved in the current storyline with Cameron Grimes and the current Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. He could also return to Monday Night RAW and do something with his former stablemate in The Legacy, Randy Orton.

There are also opportunities outside of WWE. It would certainly be interesting to see Ted DiBiase Jr. show up at AEW to do something with his former tag team partner, Cody Rhodes. At the end of the day, there are plenty of options out there if DiBiase Jr. wants to dip his toe back in the pro wrestling waters.

Would you like to see Ted DiBiase Jr. make a return to WWE? Or would it be cool to see him face off against Cody Rhodes in AEW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

