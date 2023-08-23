"I damn near had a seizure" – 4-time champion hated Lacey Evans' theme song and once stopped it from playing in a gym (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans leaving WWE has been one of the biggest shocks in the wrestling world of late, and EC3 recently revealed that he did not like her NXT theme song.

Evans signed with WWE in 2016 and was a member of the black-and-gold brand for three years before her main roster call-up. Interestingly enough, Ethan Carter III was also in NXT with Evans and recalled that he wasn't a fan of her entrance theme.

While speaking on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Carter admitted that Evans' WWE run did not reach the intended heights due to the company's underwhelming booking. He enjoyed Lacey Evans' old gimmick but clarified that he just couldn't stand listening to her previous entrance song.

The four-time 24/7 Champion even revealed that he once demanded the song be stopped during a workout session as it gave him a headache. Beyond her unimpressive theme song, Carter felt that Lacey Evans was a really "cool" performer who certainly deserved the creative backing of WWE, which she sadly never got.

"I mean, duh! It's WWE creative. I really liked what she did with big history buffs, you know, the pin-up World War II kind of model stuff, you know, when she came in as a character. But her theme song in NXT absolutely drove me crazy. I remember demanding it be turned off because we kept playing it on repeat in the gym, and I damn near had a seizure. She is cool. Living on the land is cool. Her husband's got big ears. But you know, it is a wasted opportunity for sure," said the former WWE star.

EC3 says WWE made a mistake by giving Lacey Evans the wrong gimmick

While she has undergone multiple character changes in WWE, Evans' Sassy Southern Belle gimmick put her on the map during her early main roster days.

The persona, however, was utterly different from how she was in real life, but Lacey Evans still managed to make the best of what she was given. Carter argued that forcing her to be something she wasn't backfired on WWE as they could have taken a different creative path.

EC3 stated that a majority of talents in professional wrestling don't get over for similar reasons, as he explained below:

"By trying, it just contrives something authentic and not a real person as opposed to, dare I say, getting to know who a talent is and who they really are. Like when Vince talks about her survival skills, that is who she is. That is super intriguing and endearing. If you force-feed a gimmick that is stupid and not the reality of the person portraying it, they will never get over it. That's why 90% of the people aren't over."

