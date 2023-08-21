WWE should have paired released star with Chelsea Green, according to former manager

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels recently released Lacey Evans could have been a great tag team partner for Chelsea Green.

Green was forced into a partnership with Piper Niven after she showed up and proclaimed to be one-half of the Women's Tag Champs. This development came after Sonya Deville was sidelined with an injury that will keep her out for months.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran mentioned that WWE could've used Lacey Evans as a tag partner for Chelsea Green. He detailed that she would be a perfect replacement for the injured Sonya Deville because she had a personality and was better than some of the current women on the roster.

"So I'm thinking, that's the girl they need to go with. I think she would've been a great tag team partner for Chelsea Green. Who's Chelsea Green's partner that's hurt right now? Sonya Deville. She'd have been a great partner for her. She had a personality. A lot of those girls have no personality, even the ones they're trying to push. But this Lacey Evans was the real deal." [From 0:47 - 1:29]

You can watch the full video here:

Lacey Evans wants to serve her community after her WWE stint

During a recent interview, Lacey Evans spoke in detail about her next endeavor after WWE. The 33-year-old star told The Island News that she wanted to help her community battle social evils such as addiction.

"I thought I could be of more assistance fighting a different fight than in the WWE ring. I want to focus on helping my community to fight against addiction and fight on the mental health side to normalize mental health issues."

Expand Tweet

Evans also detailed plans about opening up a Cafe in Beaufort, South Carolina, for people to unwind and spend some time away from cellphones.

Do you think Lacey will ever return to the wrestling ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here