"I am dead" - popular WWE star reacts to comment mocking Randy Orton

The WWE Universe has not seen Randy Orton perform inside the squared circle in just over four months. The third-generation superstar has managed to dominate discussions and headlines this week, thanks to a familiar face. Now an outspoken WWE champion is weighing in.

Ad

The Viper has been away since Kevin Owens' brutal attack during the November 8 SmackDown. Reports came down this week that Orton is set to return to action next month, but he went viral this week for another reason: NXT's Myles Borne. A member of the No Quarter Catch Crew, World Wrestling Entertainment signed Borne in 2022 but he really started to break out last year. The 25-year-old has been compared to Randy Orton for a while now and went viral after their October 2024 backstage segment.

Ad

Trending

The Kid went viral again this week for his similarities with The Apex Predator after he and Tavion Heights lost to The Hardys on NXT. Borne addressed the discussion with a tweet about how he hears nothing when Orton hears voices.

Chelsea Green took to X today to join the public discussion on Borne and Orton. The inaugural Women's United States Champion rarely has little to say, but Borne's wisecrack amused her so much that she could only leave a three-word reply.

Ad

"I am dead," Chelsea Green wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orton made his NXT debut in 2013 with a win over Damien Sandow, and his return to the brand came on October 8, 2024. NXT from near Orton's hometown of St. Louis was headlined by the former WWE Champion defeating Je'Von Evans in 11 minutes.

Chelsea Green set for WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will air live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the same city as Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE. Chelsea Green is set to face a mystery opponent.

Ad

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis failed to book World Wrestling Entertainment's inaugural Women's United States Champion in her home country at the PLE, but she will be in action tonight. The following names are heavily rumored to be in the running as Green's opponent: Nikki Bella, Zelina Vega, Michin, B-Fab, and Jade Cargill, among others.

Expand Tweet

Green defeated Michin to become champion on December 14 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, she has only defended the title twice: she defeated Michin in the rematch but then lost by DQ in their third match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback