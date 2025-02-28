WWE star who is pegged as "the next Randy Orton" dismisses major claim

Randy Orton's return to WWE is expected to be sooner rather than later on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, it appears that the company may have found its next Orton in the form of NXT star Myles Borne, who has recently addressed the comparison.

In October 2024, The Viper met Myles Borne backstage at NXT. He showed the 25-year-old star how to correctly execute his signature pose and refine his moves. Currently, Orton is absent from WWE television following a brutal attack by Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, Myles Borne, alongside his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Tavion Heights, faced The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) on this week's Tuesday night show. During the tag team match, Borne used several of The Legend Killer's moves, leading fans to call him "the next Randy Orton."

Breaking his silence on X (fka Twitter), the 25-year-old star dismissed comparisons to Randy Orton by stating he does not hear voices.

"Bro I’m not Randy Orton, he hears voices… I don’t hear sh*t," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Myles Borne's tweet below:

This is a screenshot of the NXT star's tweet on X/Twitter.

You can view the uncensored tweet here.

Randy Orton's WWE return timeline reportedly revealed

Kevin Owens' Package Piledriver on the 44-year-old legend caused the latter cervical cord neurapraxia. Fans expected to see Randy Orton make his comeback in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but that did not happen.

Recently, PWInsider reported that The Viper is anticipated to return to WWE programming by March 2025. This return is planned to coincide with the company's European tour leading up to WrestleMania.

At the Elimination Chamber PLE, The Prizefighter is set to face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The wrestling world speculates that a former World Heavyweight Champion may interfere, potentially costing Kevin Owens his match against The Master Strategist.

