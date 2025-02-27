WWE may have found its next Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been away from WWE since early November following an assault from Kevin Owens on SmackDown. However, he is in the final stages of his rehabilitation, and the expectation is that he will return at some point during the Road to WrestleMania or at WrestleMania 41, seeking revenge on KO.

At the same time, it appears that WWE has found its next Randy Orton. This WWE superstar is Myles Borne, who competed in a Tag Team match on NXT against The Hardy Boyz on Tuesday.

Myles Borne was looking similar to a younger version of The Viper

This was clear during the match, which led WWE fans to compare them online. Myles Borne even used some of Randy's moves, like the powerslam, a move that Orton uses to gain momentum before his iconic RKO finishing move.

Borne and Orton's resemblance was clear, given the former's moves in the ring, his attire, and the similarities in his face and haircut.

Randy Orton and Myles Borne have met on NXT

The Viper was on NXT back in early October, as the show was taking place in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri. Aside from his in-ring segments, The Viper had a backstage segment with Myles Borne after seeing him trying to do his signature pose.

The two superstars had a quick chat, during which the 14-time world champion showed the NXT star how to do the pose correctly and perfect his moves. Given that, it would be interesting to see what would happen if the two were part of the main roster and got involved in a storyline.

WWE Creative could have a storyline between the two superstars

Randy Orton could go to NXT again at some point in the future and have a storyline with Myles Borne. As The Viper is under contract with WWE through 2029, he could move to NXT temporarily and either start a feud with Borne or become his mentor.

That way, WWE would put the NXT star over and would give him a good chance of moving to the main roster going forward.

