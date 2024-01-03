NXT New Year's Evil kicked off with the NXT Women's Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport.

The champ had the early advantage with a takedown before Davenport dropped her on the ropes and hit a big double stomp from the top rope for a near fall.

Valkyria was caught in a headlock but broke out before hitting a kick and a vertical suplex.

The two headed up to the top rope, and Davenport hit a big Avalanche Falcon Arrow. Davenport went for a knee strike near the announce desk and hurt her knee.

The injury caused her to miss the double stomp in the ring. Valkyria hit a windmill kick, followed by the Phantom Driver, before picking up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Blair Davenport to retain the NXT Women's Championship

After the match, Lola Vice attacked Valkyria and tried to cash in her Breakout contract, but Tatum Paxley came out and stopped her.

Grade: B+

We got word from the announcers that Ilja Dragunov was not clear to compete, and the NXT Championship match was canceled.

LWO vs. Drew Gulak, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp on WWE NXT New Year's Evil

Carlito showed up with LWO and joined the match instead of Dragon Lee. Wilde was taking a beating early on before Carlito came in and cleared the ring.

Borne got a big clothesline on Wilde as it became a brawl. Wilde came back with a big corkscrew dive to the outside, taking out Borne and Gulak.

Carlito hit Kemp with a backstabber in the ring and tagged Del Toro. Cruz Del Toro hit the 450 splash on Kemp before picking up the win.

Result: LWO def. Drew Gulak, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp

Grade: B

Grayson Waller was making fun of Trick and Melo backstage before Carmelo talked Williams into challenging Waller to a match to replace Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Title shot is also on the line, making this a No.1 Contender's match.

Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT New Year's Evil

Grace got some big moves early and drove Perez into the ropes before smashing her head on the turnbuckles. Perez was caught in a crossface but managed to push Grace off before blocking a kick and getting some kicks in.

Perez hit a big dropkick before unloading on Grace in the corner. Grace jabbed Perez in the eye to break it up for a moment, but Roxanne managed to recover and hit PopRox for the win.

Grace taunted Perez after the match, and Perez attacked her. The referees separated them and then reversed the decision of the match, making Grace the winner.

Result: Arianna Grace def. Roxanne Perez via referee's decision

Grade: C

Nikkita Lyons and Blair Davenport argued backstage and set up a future match before we headed back to the ring.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton on WWE NXT New Year's Evil

Henley had the upper hand early on and sent Stratton outside before smacking her head on the apron. Stratton turned it around and sent Henley into the ring post before slamming her against the apron.

Back in the ring, Fallon dodged a moonsault before the two went over the ropes and dropped outside. Stratton dropped Henley face-first into the apron before getting a steel chair. The referee tried to take away the chair, and Henley used the distraction to get the Shining Wizard for the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B+

Baron Corbin told Bron Breakker he wanted to join him for the Dusty Classic. They bonded over being a-holes before Bron decided to follow Corbin's plan.

Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin argued backstage about respecting each other's lockers before setting up a feud.

Ridge Holland was in a backstage interview, and he brought up his injury on NXT that led to his long departure and subsequent return with Sheamus and Butch.

He said he never meant to hurt Dragunov and confirmed that he was back on NXT to prove himself to the WWE Universe.

Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne - NXT Men's Breakout Tournament Final on WWE NXT New Year's Evil

Femi had the early advantage and tossed Osborne around the ring before Riley sent him outside.

Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail showed up in the crowd to watch the match, and the distraction caused Riley to be chokeslammed onto the apron.

Femi was back in control and had a bearhug locked in, but Riley managed to break out before sidestepping a spear and sending Oba into the corner.

Riley got a big sequence of moves followed by a standing corkscrew moonsault for a near fall.

Osborne went up the ropes but missed the dive before trying again. Femi got his knees up this time and hit a powerbomb before picking up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Riley Osborne

Grade: B

Trick Williams was not happy about Melo putting his title shot up for a challenge and said that he wanted Hayes to stay backstage.

Tatum Paxley walked up to Valkyria backstage and said that all would be right in the world as long as she was the champion.

Backstage, Chase U was discussing the Dusty Cup, and Jacy Jayne said that Duke and Riley should team up instead of Andre Chase since the professor was busy paying off his debt.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer decided to team up for the Dusty Cup and had a run-in with Blade and Enofe.

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks introduced Adrianna Rizzo as a member of their team before they ran into Joe Gacy, who was hiding in the trunk of their car.

Trick Williams vs. Grayson Waller on WWE NXT New Year's Evil

The match headed outside early on, and Trick tossed Waller over the announce desk before the latter came back with a big lariat.

Waller caught Williams in the corner and locked in a knee bar on the ropes before going for a single-leg crab.

Trick hit some big strikes and a clothesline before blocking the rolling cutter and getting a near fall off a jab to the face. Williams got a top-rope slam, but Waller managed to kick out before getting a near-fall off a flatliner.

Waller missed the dive before Trick set up for the finish, and Carmelo showed up, distracting Williams. Kevin Owens walked up and punched Waller before Trick hit the knee strike for the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+