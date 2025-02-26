Massive Kevin Owens angle planned for WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

One of the biggest stories going into WWE Elimination Chamber is the feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this feud could extend well into the Road to WrestleMania 41 past the next PLE.

Owens and Zayn have made it clear that their disdain for each other can go off the rails and become brutal. Considering the fact that The Prizefighter didn't even hesitate to include Sami's family, there is no telling what can happen at the unsanctioned match they have scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

Speaking about the feud on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how their match at WWE Elimination Chamber could not be the end of the feud. He stated that a final showdown may still be in the works for WrestleMania 41.

"I think both of them are going to get maimed in this match. No holds barred, it's gonna all over the arena and I think it's not going to be the end. I think this is not gonna be the blowoff. I think there is gonna be one more at WrestleMania." [8:24 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in WWE.

