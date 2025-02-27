Big Randy Orton update - Reports

WWE fans are in for a ride on The Road to WrestleMania 41. A new report has seemingly provided a timeline for Randy Orton's return to the company.

The November 8, 2024, installment of SmackDown saw a confrontation between Kevin Owens and The Viper. The situation escalated quickly to a point where KO went on to deliver a Piledriver on the 44-year-old legend. After being stretchered out of the arena, Orton was diagnosed with cervical neurapraxia, and WWE stated no timetable was available for his return. However, the landscape may shift leading up to The Show of Shows.

According to a report from PWInsider, Randy Orton is anticipated to be "back in the mix" by March 2025. Current strategies suggest that the former World Heavyweight Champion will reappear on TV programming during the sports entertainment juggernaut's European tour before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Former WWE star reveals he is in touch with Randy Orton

The Apex Predator's babyface run began when he teamed up with Matt Riddle between 2021 and 2022. As RK-Bro, the duo went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during Vince McMahon's regime. The team disbanded after Randy Orton went on a hiatus, and The Original Bro was released from the promotion.

In a recent interview on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Matt Riddle recalled the special bond he shared with Randy Orton, emphasizing their natural camaraderie. The former WWE United States Champion added that they still communicate, despite limited time due to their busy schedules.

"I wrestle with a lot of friends and colleagues that I get along with, but for some reason when we—backstage, on stage, hanging out with amigos, we had a vibe. It's a thing, you know. And you know, I still keep in touch with Randy. Not as much as either one of us probably would like to, because he and I have got a lot going on. But I know he's doing good," Riddle said.

It remains to be seen if The Viper will appear in time to potentially cost Kevin Owens his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

