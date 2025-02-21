Ex-WWE Superstar gives Randy Orton update

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE television in November 2024. As fans eagerly wait for The Viper's return to the squared circle, his former colleague, Matt Riddle, revealed they are still in touch.

Orton and Riddle worked in the tag team division between 2021 and 2022, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. More importantly, they were an incredibly popular duo known as "RK-Bro," selling merchandise for WWE and entertaining fans with their unique individual characters who were made to work together.

In an interview on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Matt Riddle recounted his first meeting with Randy Orton, and how despite a bad start, they grew closer. The Original Bro called it the best time of his wrestling career, revealing that their friendship had stood the test of time and that the veteran was "doing good."

"I wrestle with a lot of friends and colleagues that I get along with, but for some reason when we—backstage, on stage, hanging out with amigos, we had a vibe. It's a thing, you know. And you know, I still keep in touch with Randy. Not as much as either one of us probably would like to, because he and I have got a lot going on. But I know he's doing good," Riddle said. [From 59:24 to 59:58]

Check out Riddle's comments in the video below:

WWE released Matt Riddle in September 2023. At the time, the 14-time World Champion was sitting on the bench owing to a career-threatening injury. Riddle also told Gerald Brisco and JBL he would like to make a WWE comeback.

Randy Orton was rejuvenated after working with Matt Riddle

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast after his in-ring return in late 2023, Randy Orton acknowledged Matt Riddle. The Viper even went to the extent of stating that Riddle saved him.

Many claim that RK-Bro got Orton excited about wrestling again, and the veteran did not deny it. He revealed that he was working on borrowed time, but The Original Bro doing most of the heavy lifting helped him continue despite needing time off.

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far," Orton said.

When discussing RK-Bro, Matt Riddle claimed both he and Randy Orton want to reunite down the line.

