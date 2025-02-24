"I was definitely surprised" - Sonya Deville opens up about her shocking WWE exit

Sonya Deville recently opened up about her departure from the WWE. She was among the stars the wrestling promotion let go following the Royal Rumble.

The real-life Daria Rae Berenato inked a deal with WWE in October 2015 after her appearance on the sixth season of Tough Enough. Before the shocking exit, Deville and her stablemates, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, were involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL.

Speaking to GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos, Sonya Deville pointed out that she was surprised that WWE did not renew her contract. The former Pure Fusion Collective leader noted she felt her conversations with the wrestling promotion about the renewal were going great. Unfortunately, it did not happen, and she was let go:

"Yeah, I was definitely surprised. My contract was coming up. So there's always that chance when you have a contract coming up that it could not be renewed, which is different than like a straight-up release or fire because I feel like that would take more thought and like, you know, you'd be getting released. Whereas this was like her contract is coming up. Do we want to keep her? Do we want to not? I had conversations with them. I thought it was going in the right direction, but ultimately it didn't," she said.

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Wrestling veteran was surprised by Sonya Deville's departure from WWE

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter shared his honest opinion about Sonya Deville's departure from WWE. The veteran was also surprised that the company let her go.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the legendary wrestling journalist questioned WWE's decision not to re-sign Deville. Apter pointed out he did not see it coming, given the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's regular appearances on Monday Night RAW:

"Sonya Deville was a surprise to me. Really was. I didn't. I really didn't see that coming. I think they had her on TV the past few weeks, and it just kind of came out of nowhere. And you know, why they released her, I don't know. I mean, I didn't think it would be that difficult to not find a good program for her at this point," he said. [From 3:29 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Sonya Deville had been with WWE for nearly a decade. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 31-year-old.

