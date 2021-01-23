"I definitely don't think NXT is considered as a developmental territory anymore" - Daniel Bryan on NXT

Daniel Bryan has shared his thoughts on the on-going debate of whether NXT is still WWE's developmental territory. He believes that the Black and Gold brand has developed to such an extent that it cannot be considered as 'developmental territory' anymore.

Daniel Bryan was a part of NXT back when it was a reality show. He made his official WWE TV debut on the inaugural episode of NXT, where he was paired alongside his longtime rival and then mentor The Miz. Since leaving NXT, Daniel Bryan has gone on to reach the top of WWE holding numerous titles on the main roster.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Daniel Bryan gave his opinion on whether NXT can be considered as WWE's developmental territory. In short, he said that NXT is no longer a developmental territory, but also wondered if the WWE even has such a territory anymore.

"I definitely don't think NXT is considered as a developmental territory anymore. Which leaves a question: Do we have a developmental territory? Because we need one to develop talent if NXT is not our development, which it isn't. Those guys are awesome. And I do consider NXT a third brand for our company."

NXT has developed into its own brand over the years, and has its own fanbase all by itself. One of the main reasons the Black and Gold brand has been so successful is because of the leadership of Triple H, who runs the show.

What is next for Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan seems to be entering a mini-feud against Cesaro

Daniel Bryan recently announced his entry into the 2021 edition of Royal Rumble, and has made clear his intent to win the whole thing. However, it seems as though Cesaro stands in his way, as the two have been involved in a short feud over the past two episodes of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan has stated for some time now that winning the Royal Rumble would be a highlight of his career. Perhaps he will go all the way, considering there have been some rumors floating around over a potential WrestleMania 37 match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.