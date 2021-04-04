"I would demand a check"- WWE legend isn't happy with Charlotte Flair seemingly missing WrestleMania 37

WWE legend Jim Cornette believes Charlotte Flair should demand a WrestleMania 37 paycheck from WWE for ruining her angle for The Show of Shows.

Fans might be aware by now that Charlotte Flair was medically suspended by WWE a short while ago. Charlotte Flair's camp provided a statement to Alex McCarthy stating WWE medical had told her that her HCG levels were too high, resulting in the suspension.

Charlotte Flair’s camp have reached out to me with a statement to provide context for Andrade’s comments about her pregnancy tests. pic.twitter.com/ZRxBpAHqzd — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

Charlotte Flair later took several pregnancy tests herself, all coming back negative. WWE legend Jim Cornette isn't happy with Charlotte Flair seemingly missing WrestleMania because of a mistake on the part of WWE's medical team. Here's what he had to say on the issue:

"I would demand a f**king check. I would say, "Hey, I was here ready to go. Your f**king quack doctors were the ones that knocked me out of this. I want my payoff."

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 37 status is currently up in the air

Charlotte Flair is currently not booked for a match at The Show of Shows this year. The Queen has been a mainstay at WrestleMania ever since she made her debut at the mega event in 2016. What's interesting is the fact she has been featured in Women's title matches at every WrestleMania she has competed in.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's title by defeating Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. She would go on to brake Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 and retain her SmackDown Women's title in the process.

Advertisement

Flair was one of three women to compete in the first-ever Women's main event at WrestleMania in 2019. She lost the SmackDown Women's title to Becky Lynch that night.

Five years ago today, Charlotte Flair walked into #WrestleMania as the #WWE Divas Champion, and walked out as the Women’s Champion. pic.twitter.com/XbLNkBRBcp — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) April 3, 2021

Flair is currently not featured on the WrestleMania 37 card, but one can't be sure about her status until the event. WWE could possibly insert her into a match at the last moment and her fans would love for that to happen.

What do you see Charlotte Flair doing at WrestleMania 37? Would you be fine with The Queen missing the event this year? Sound off in the comments!