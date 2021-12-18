"I have no desire" - Bianca Belair reacts to fans wanting her in a massive stipulation match (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair's hair whip is one of the most destructive weapons in her arsenal of moves, and it always gets loud pops from the viewers. Several fans have even proposed seeing Bianca Belair in a hair vs. hair match, but the EST of WWE has no intention of getting involved in the said stipulation bout.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bianca Belair revealed that she has no desire for a hair vs. hair match despite several fans tweeting about the same.

Belair also joked that she would block anyone on social media who wants to see her put her hair on the line in a WWE ring.

"Umm, I don't want to talk about that. I have no desire to do a hair vs. hair match (laughs). I see people tweeting me all the time about it. I'm like, I'm going to block you if you tweet me about it," said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair wants to figure out more ways to use her braid in matches

As we had revealed earlier, the idea for Bianca Belair to use a hair braid came from another top WWE Superstar. The RAW star also spoke about the suggestions she received from a former NXT coach and her first time using the braid at an NXT live event match.

Belair said that she only utilizes her hair extension if an opponent touches them, and she also intends on coming up with more innovative spots in the future.

"Right now, my rule is that if you don't touch my hair, I don't use it. I want to figure out more ways to use it. Whether it is tripping a girl, I want to come off the top rope someday and hit her one day if she touches my hair too much. I want to do some cool things in the future with it," added Belair.

Are you a fan of Bianca Belair's hair whip move? Would you like to see her compete in a hair vs. hair match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

