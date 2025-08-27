“I didn’t expect it” - Former World Heavyweight Champion details The Rock’s real-life persona 

A former World Heavyweight Champion has detailed The Rock's real-life persona. The Brahma Bull spent years in WWE before making it big in Hollywood. During his WWE tenure, he went through a lot of changes in his on-screen character as well.
After failing to get over as a babyface, he was turned into a heel that made him popular and he became part of the Nation of Domination stable. It was during this time that he found an ally in former WWE World Champion Mark Henry.
Both of them were starting out their pro wrestling careers and were part of the Nation of Domination. The two stars even lived together, with The World's Strongest Man offering The Rock a place to stay.
In a recent interview with Virgin Media, Henry talked about his experience living with the former WWE Champion and gave an insight into his mindset and persona.
"Like, Dwayne was a lot of fun, like, first off, and he came, and he was very humble, which I wouldn’t expect that. I didn’t expect it. Once I got to know him, I really didn’t expect it. But he was colorful, bright personality like we are. So when you look in the mirror, you see The Rock. That’s who he is. He’s a dominant personality. But there’s never been another human work harder than him. He worked way harder than me at wrestling,” he said.
Henry also said that he learned a lot from Rocky when it came to wrestling history. He mentioned that The People's Champion taught him how to improve by studying about the history of the business.
The Rock is a fan of AEW star
The Rock is reportedly a fan of an AEW star. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) noted that there are people in WWE backstage who like the gimmick of AEW's Danhausen.
Meltzer also mentioned that Rocky has been a fan of Danhausen since he started out in AEW. However, the chances of him showing up in WWE are slim at the moment. Danhausen's AEW contract was set to end this year, but the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly added time to his deal as he missed action due to an injury.
