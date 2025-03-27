"I disagree with that" - Triple H's controversial WWE Hall of Fame decision defended by veteran (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 27, 2025 07:18 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: The Game
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE

The WWE Universe has been questioning Triple H and the company's higher-ups' recent Hall of Fame decision. Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently gave his thoughts on The Game's massive call.

WrestleMania 41 is only a few weeks away, scheduled for April 19 and 20. With the company's biggest event lined up, fans will see this year's Hall of Fame ceremony on the same weekend. Some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Triple H, have been announced as the inductees of the 2025 Hall of Fame.

However, the company's decision to have Michelle McCool in this year's Hall of Fame is highly controversial, as some fans are upset. They also believe that she is being inducted because of her husband, The Undertaker.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis mentioned reports suggesting that fans are unhappy with Michelle McCool's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Teddy Long said people do not know what they are talking about, as they don't know Michelle McCool's contributions to the Stamford-based promotion. The Hall of Famer also mentioned that he disagreed with fans, as he believed McCool deserved to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I believe we've already talked about this once before. See a lot of people, you know, they'd be talking, but they don't really know what they're talking about. Michelle McCool has been in this business for quite a long time. She's learned a lot, okay? And she's been working behind the scenes doing stuff [that] people don't even know about. So, how are you gonna say that someone deserves a Hall of Fame when you don't know anything about them or what they've done? So I disagree with that," Long said. [1:55 - 2:20]
Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction

During the same edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said he was fine with Michelle McCool in the Hall of Fame, as he believed WWE's Hall of Fame was for entertainment purposes and not like the NFL Hall of Fame.

"I'm cool with McCool right now. I'm alright with it, like Teddy always says, 'This is entertainment.' This is not like the Hall of Fame, you know, the baseball Hall of Fame or the NFL Hall of Fame, they can do what they want with this and there's a reason for it," Apter added.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy
