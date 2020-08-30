"I was disrespected" -- Sami Zayn makes a bold statement after WWE return

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn returned to WWE after nearly five months on SmackDown's go-home show before Payback. He immediately attacked Jeff Hardy as Zayn believes that he is there's Intercontinental Champion of WWE. Zayn further argued his point during his recent appearance on WWE's show, Talking Smack.

Talking to The Miz and Kayla Braxton, Sami Zayn stated that out of everything, it's the injustice that agitates him the most. The WWE Superstars believes that none of the IC Champions crowned during his absence are valid. He also said that despite being a WWE veteran, Jeff Hardy isn't aware of the 'general etiquette' and didn't even offer him a title match. Here's what Sami Zayn had to say:

"You know me pretty well. But maybe you don't understand what really makes me tick. And that is, I can't stand to see injustice like this. I can't stand it when people get away with what they know is wrong. Jeff Hardy, a pro who had been in this business for so long, should know the etiquette which seems to be not really understood around here. Just look at this AJ Styles participating in a fraudulent tournament. You win this Championship that you know isn't valid. Call me on the phone and say, 'I shouldn't, this isn't right'. None of that, they are all carrying on as if I don't exist. As if I'm not the Intercontinental Champion."

Sami Zayn also wasn't happy with Kayla who wouldn't refer to him as the champion. Comparing her to former WWE presenter Renee Young, Zayn said:

"Then I come to the show and I get further disrespected after five months of not being here. By 'Not Renee' okay? By Kayla over here, who doesn't even have the etiquette and the decency to just call me the Intercontinental Champion."

Finally, he sent a message to Jeff Hardy and said,

"Jeff Hardy knows in his heart of hearts that he's not the Intercontinental Champion. I think he knows I'm the champion. He missed the boat to call me and denounce his fraudulent title win, but I think now he's going to do the right thing."

Sami Zayn's return to WWE

Sami Zayn was one of the few WWE Superstars who stayed at home during the past few months as a safety measure. He then returned on SmackDown this week and demanded that he should be acknowledged as the real Intercontinental Champion, as he was forced to drop his title during his absence.

But that's not the only problem for Zayn on the blue brand. Tonight's episode also showed that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura no longer need Zayn. It will be interesting to see how these three Superstars will be booked in the future.