“I don’t know why Seth settled for her” - Former WWE Women’s Champion weighs in on Becky Lynch’s marriage 

The personal issues between Becky Lynch and Bayley have been ongoing for several months on WWE RAW, but it appears that they have now dragged Seth Rollins into the feud.

Bayley commented on Becky Lynch's personal life and the fact that she believed Rollins only married her because she was pregnant a few weeks ago on RAW, but it appears that the personal jabs are far from over.

This week on The Bump, Bayley was a studio guest and was able to share her thoughts about Becky's marriage once again.

"We are just showing what a terrible person Becky is over and over, and I don't know why Seth settled for her," said Bayley.

The Role Model made these comments as the video was being shown of her recent matches against Lynch.

Lita made her WWE return in over to help Becky Lynch on RAW

Becky Lynch was up against the numbers game this past week on RAW after Damage CTRL were at ringside for her steel cage match against Bayley.

The two women attempted to involve themselves several times, with IYO SKY climbing the cage and Dakota Kai even handing Bayley one of her crutches to use as a weapon.

Lita then made her way to the ring and took out Damage CTRL, delivering a Twist of Fate to SKY before hitting Bayley in the face with the steel cage door, which saw her then walk into a Man-Handle Slam.

It is now believed that Lita will join the feud between Becky and Bayley, and there are even rumors that Trish Stratus could be added to the storyline this week on WWE RAW if she is able to make an appearance on the show.

