"I don’t see any competition in that sense" - Current WWE champion reflects on NXT beating AEW in ratings

Ilja Dragunov has shared his thoughts on WWE NXT going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and coming out on top.

AEW's flagship TV show aired on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the same night as WWE's developmental show. The wrestling juggernaut stacked the show with legends and major stars, including John Cena, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight. Meanwhile, Dynamite had Adam Copeland (Edge) competing in his first match for the company.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Ilja Dragunov was asked what he thought about AEW Dynamite and NXT going head-to-head and the WWE show doing so well in the ratings.

"I treat it the same way I treat competition in general in my life. I have no opinion because for me when I think of competition in regards to me, there is nobody that can do the things I do. I don’t see any competition in that sense. I see the same for the entire NXT brand. I don’t see anyone working in the same way the NXT brand does," said Dragunov.

Ilja Dragunov on whether his upcoming match against Carmelo Hayes feels different than their past ones on WWE NXT

At Halloween Havoc Night 2, Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes.

The Mad Dragon commented on whether the match feels different than any of their past ones by stating:

I don’t think anything feels different. Carmelo Hayes and I show how important the NXT championship is to us. Carmelo wanted to build this dynasty for himself, but I was the person who fulfilled my destiny. It’s now the reign of the 'Mad Dragon.' Here he is trying to take the title off my hands. There is an aura and energy about this match even before it happens. I think this performance will be a unique and memorable performance," he said.

Carmelo is one of the top stars in WWE NXT, and he's beaten Ilja before. The champion will have to do everything in his power to emerge victorious.

