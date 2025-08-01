“I don’t see it happening anytime soon,” says top WWE star on possible heel turn

A top WWE star has just commented on the possibility of him turning heel. He has been a babyface for the past few years.Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he has been a babyface, currently the top good guy in the company and is presented as an all-around hero. It looked like he was about to turn heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 when The Rock asked for his soul. However, it was John Cena who turned heel, leading to the most talked-about moment of the year.Cody Rhodes recently appeared on ESPN First Take, where he was asked about the possibility of turning heel. He didn't rule out a future heel turn, but he doesn't see it happening anytime soon.&quot;Very surprising. You know, I always like to say in what we do, never say never. And the more you're in this, it's probably really likely. But I think my version of a heel is just way too, I don't know, I wouldn't have music, the song would go away, the entrance would go away, I'd try to get myself canceled. I don't know if it would even translate. Never say never, but I don't see it happening anytime soon.&quot;Austin Idol cuts a fiery promo on WWE star Cody RhodesAustin Idol was one of the top heels during the territory days of wrestling. He is best known for his rivalry with Jerry &quot;The King&quot; Lawler. Idol and Lawler competed in several brutal matches.During a recent exclusive chat with Bill Apter, Austin Idol was in full character as he cut a promo on The American Nightmare. He also took some shots at Dusty Rhodes.&quot;Well, he's a bum. He's an absolute bum. Just because he wears all this stupid-looking gear, that doesn't make him an athlete. Speaking of bums, let's talk about his dad.&quot; He continued, &quot;Dusty was a big, fat slob... And Cody Rhodes, you're going to end up like him anyway. You know you are.&quot; [From 4:15 onwards]Cody Rhodes is set to compete against John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious.