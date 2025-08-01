  • home icon
  "I don't see it happening anytime soon," says top WWE star on possible heel turn

“I don’t see it happening anytime soon,” says top WWE star on possible heel turn

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:18 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

A top WWE star has just commented on the possibility of him turning heel. He has been a babyface for the past few years.

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he has been a babyface, currently the top good guy in the company and is presented as an all-around hero. It looked like he was about to turn heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 when The Rock asked for his soul. However, it was John Cena who turned heel, leading to the most talked-about moment of the year.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on ESPN First Take, where he was asked about the possibility of turning heel. He didn't rule out a future heel turn, but he doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

"Very surprising. You know, I always like to say in what we do, never say never. And the more you're in this, it's probably really likely. But I think my version of a heel is just way too, I don't know, I wouldn't have music, the song would go away, the entrance would go away, I'd try to get myself canceled. I don't know if it would even translate. Never say never, but I don't see it happening anytime soon."
Austin Idol cuts a fiery promo on WWE star Cody Rhodes

Austin Idol was one of the top heels during the territory days of wrestling. He is best known for his rivalry with Jerry "The King" Lawler. Idol and Lawler competed in several brutal matches.

During a recent exclusive chat with Bill Apter, Austin Idol was in full character as he cut a promo on The American Nightmare. He also took some shots at Dusty Rhodes.

"Well, he's a bum. He's an absolute bum. Just because he wears all this stupid-looking gear, that doesn't make him an athlete. Speaking of bums, let's talk about his dad." He continued, "Dusty was a big, fat slob... And Cody Rhodes, you're going to end up like him anyway. You know you are." [From 4:15 onwards]
Cody Rhodes is set to compete against John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Edited by Neda Ali
