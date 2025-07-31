WWE legend destroys Cody Rhodes with scathing in-character promo (Exclusive)

WWE's popular babyface Cody Rhodes now has a target on his back. Retired wrestling legend Austin Idol recently cut a scathing promo on the star while in character.

Idol was a top heel during the territory days of wrestling. The 75-year-old legend is remembered for his epic feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA). He also had a stint in WWE under the Vincent J. McMahon regime. The legend feels Cody is one of the top current stars he would have liked to work with back in the day.

During an exclusive chat with Bill Apter, Idol embraced his heel persona and cut a scathing promo on Cody Rhodes. He remarked that the American Nightmare was exactly like his no-good father, Dusty Rhodes. He went really personal during the rant. Idol questioned Cody's star power and claimed he would amount to nothing.

"Well, he's a bum. He's an absolute bum. Just because he wears all this stupid-looking gear, that doesn't make him an athlete. Speaking of bums, let's talk about his dad." He continued, "Dusty was a big, fat slob... And Cody Rhodes, you're going to end up like him anyway. You know you are." [From 4:15 onwards]

Idol went on to further ravage the Rhodes family during the monologue. After the rant, the legend once again broke character and said that's how a promo should be done.

He felt the current crop of wrestlers couldn't delve deeply or personally into their promos to bring out real emotions.

