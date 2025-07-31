Wrestling legend claims he could have great promos with Cody Rhodes in a dream WWE feud (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling star Austin Idol recently spoke about a dream match against Cody Rhodes. Idol is a retired in-ring veteran known for his performances in Mid-South Wrestling.

Ad

Ever since his return to the WWE in 2022, The American Nightmare has been the top babyface in the company. With his absolute star power, Cody has become the dream opponent for top stars, elevating them with his memorable performances.

During an exclusive chat with Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Idol remarked that Cody could be a perfect foil for him in the ring. He detailed that the two could have some amazing matches. The legend also noted that the promo segments between the two would be absolute magic, with Idol tearing into the Rhodes family with his comments.

Ad

Trending

"Cody. Well, we've got some things in common. Cody's got that blonde hair, I've got what's left of my blonde hair. And Cody is just so darn good. He's really good, and I believe I can have tremendous matches with Cody Rhodes. Plus, on the microphone, I could bury his ***. It's not funny, because I love Dusty. But can you imagine? Me cutting promos with Cody and talking about Rhodes' family?" [From 3:15 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes is currently getting ready for a WrestleMania rematch against John Cena. The two stars will collide in the main event of SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

When using the quotes from this piece, be sure to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More