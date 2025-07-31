  • home icon
Wrestling legend claims he could have great promos with Cody Rhodes in a dream WWE feud (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 06:42 GMT
Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE [Image: WWE.com]

Legendary wrestling star Austin Idol recently spoke about a dream match against Cody Rhodes. Idol is a retired in-ring veteran known for his performances in Mid-South Wrestling.

Ever since his return to the WWE in 2022, The American Nightmare has been the top babyface in the company. With his absolute star power, Cody has become the dream opponent for top stars, elevating them with his memorable performances.

During an exclusive chat with Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Idol remarked that Cody could be a perfect foil for him in the ring. He detailed that the two could have some amazing matches. The legend also noted that the promo segments between the two would be absolute magic, with Idol tearing into the Rhodes family with his comments.

"Cody. Well, we've got some things in common. Cody's got that blonde hair, I've got what's left of my blonde hair. And Cody is just so darn good. He's really good, and I believe I can have tremendous matches with Cody Rhodes. Plus, on the microphone, I could bury his ***. It's not funny, because I love Dusty. But can you imagine? Me cutting promos with Cody and talking about Rhodes' family?" [From 3:15 onwards]
Cody Rhodes is currently getting ready for a WrestleMania rematch against John Cena. The two stars will collide in the main event of SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

When using the quotes from this piece, be sure to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
