"I don’t talk to him" - Top WWE star on his relationship with Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has opened up about his relationship with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate took on The American Nightmare in a singles match at SummerSlam 2023. This was their third match, and it ended with Cody picking up a huge win over Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and opened up about his relationship with Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare hinted that they aren't close, but he appreciates his passion for the business.

“Getting thrown around by Brock is like going for a ride on a roller coaster. There is no one like him. He’s a rare athlete. Plenty is gifted by God, but I know he had his strength and conditioning coach with him. He’s back home farming, but he was also preparing. This is what he loves. I don’t talk to him, and we don’t know each other like that, but I get a sense that’s the type of passion he has. He makes this a heavyweight company, but he’s also agile. It gives me even more motivation to go to the gym every day." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Brock Lesnar made a heartfelt gesture to Cody Rhodes after the bout

Back in 2003, Lesnar won the WWE Championship by defeating Kurt Angle in the main event of WrestleMania XIX. After the match, the two athletes hugged it out in an iconic shot to close out 'Mania.

History repeated itself at SummerSlam 2023 when Lesnar shook hands with Rhodes and hugged him in a wholesome moment.

Lesnar left the ring immediately after, and Rhodes took it all in as the capacity crowd cheered for him.

Cody Rhodes is still one of the hottest acts in all of WWE, and his ardent fans are anxious to see him win the big one in the near future.

Share your thoughts on Rhodes' comment about his relationship with Lesnar!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here