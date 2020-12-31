"I don’t think Booker T’s name requires being in that type of match," says Booker T on returning to the ring

Booker T has rejected returning to the ring for a particular gimmick match, stating that his character doesn't mesh with this particular match type. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was talking about returning to WWE for a cinematic match. He said that it is not in his "realm of expertise".

Booker T hasn't wrestled in WWE in eight years, with his last match in the company coming in 2012. The former world champion, though, returned to the ring for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, earlier this year.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that cinematic matches work for the likes of The Undertaker, Sting, and Bray Wyatt, but not a brawler like him.

“No, that’s not my realm of expertise, I think. I don’t think Booker T’s name requires being in that type of match. I think it works when you have a guy like Sting, when you have a guy like The Undertaker, when you have characters like Bray Wyatt. But, for just Booker T that grew up in South Park, TX, no. He’s OG. He’s bad to the bone. 258 pounds of rompin’, stompin’, grave digging destruction. If he’s going to get somebody, he’s going to get them right in the middle of the ring," said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Earlier this week, Booker T teased a return to the ring with a few interesting tweets on social media.

Booker T on returning to the ring

Booker T has not been in a WWE ring since 2012, and has primarily been an analyst and commentator on WWE television, while also making a few appearances on special shows.

But the Hall of Famer turned up for a match in his promotion Reality of Wrestling, in an eight-man tag team match. He still looks in great shape and could very well get back in the ring once again, which Ric Flair also mentioned recently.

"Well, I think Booker T could wrestle right now. He stays in phenomenal condition. I don’t think he has any injuries I’m aware of that could keep him out of the ring," said Ric Flair.

It will be interesting to see if Booker T does return to the ring once again. Do you want to see the two-time Hall of Famer return? Comment below.